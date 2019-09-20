Gaspo battle Thika Queens in WPL

By LOKEDER NATIOM

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Five matches are on the cards as the Kenya Women’s Premier League enters round 23 this weekend.

Gaspo Women will take on Thika Queens at the Thika Sub County Stadium in what is the highlight of the weekend matches.

Gaspo solidified their lead at the top of the standings with a 1-0 win over Mathare United last Saturday while Thika Queens trounced Trans Nzoia Falcons 6-2 on the same day. Gaspo sit on top of the 15-team league with 63 points while Thika are fourth with 56 points.

Gaspo Chairman Edward Githua is wary of the threat Thika pose.

"We are a bit nervous about facing Thika Queens since they are former champions but we hope our training will bear fruits on Sunday. We are not on top of the log by fluke – the girls have been working hard and we hope to win the title this time,” Githua said.

Benta Achieng, the Thika Queens coach, says they are ready for the game.

“It is a game like any other and we will approach it with a winning mentality – just like we have done in all the other previous matches. We have no injury concerns and are ready for the game.”

FIXTURES

Saturday

Mathare United Women v Zetech Sparks – Ruaraka – 1pm

Sunday

Kisumu All Starlets v Oserian Ladies- (MISC) Kasarani- 1pm

Kibera Girls Soccer Academy v Kayole Starlets- Stima Members Club- 10am