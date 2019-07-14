By VICTOR OTIENO

Ten-woman Gaspo Women on Sunday maintained their perfect run in the Kenya Women Premier League (KWPL), when they rallied from behind to beat Kibera Girls Soccer Academy 2-1 at Stima Club in Nairobi.

Elizabeth Mutikiza and Wincate Kaari were on target for the table topping Gaspo, while Kibera’s lone goal was scored by Siliya Lamasia.

The weekend games played at different venues across the country marked the start of the second leg of the KWPL after a one month break during which teams bolstered their squads with new signings.

Gaspo were reduced to 10 players on 68 minutes when Leah Cherotich received her matching orders for a dangerous tackle on a redshirt, a few yards from the box.

Kibera failed to capitalise on their numerical advantage to bring to an end their opponent’s 12-match winning streak and record their seventh victory.

After a tough first-half, which ended 0-0, with credit being given to both sides defence for standing tall, Lamasia broke the deadlock on 55 minutes. She cut through Gaspo’s backlines to beat goalkeeper Vivian Akinyi with a low short to the right side of the goalpost.

Coach Isaac Maluki’s side almost cut-short their opponents lead immediately when Mutikiza found Stella Anyango with a fine back heel pass near the box, the latter sending a volley shot, which goalkeeper Pauline Muthokyi saved.

It was just a matter of time before Gaspo scored as they dictated the exchanges in their opponent’s half. The equaliser finally arrived four minutes later through Kaari. She rose high to bury a header from a corner-kick delivery on the face of Kibera defenders who looked not alert.

The red-hot Gaspo would have netted a second goal on 64 minutes, but, goalkeeper Muthokyi punched the ball over the crossbar Vivian Korazone’s powerful drive for a fruitless corner-kick.

Lamisa squandered Kibera’s best chance to reclaim their lead in the 84th minute and Gaspo punished them just a minute later through Mutikiza.

The midfielder latched on a cross from the left-wing and dribbled easily to beat goalkeeper Muthokyi with a low shot. The shot-stopper was guilty for allowing the ball in as it lacked enough energy behind it and she had a grip of the ball before slipping between her legs.

A jubilant Maluki said they will not give up on the title chase.