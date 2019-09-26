Gatundu man wins Sh500,000 on OdiBets

By NATION REPORTER

Timothy Kioi Muruga from Gatundu is the latest winner on OdiBets. Timothy won Sh427,181 after placing an eight-team multi-bet using a Sh1,000 stake.

Muruga, a clearing and forwarding agent in Nairobi, said he plans to keep his money for at least three months as he figures out how he will invest.

“I received the call when I was along Mombasa road and I started shaking. I was forced to park my car for a while, I could not drive. I was overwhelmed," said Muruga, who was on his way to the airport clear some cargo when he received the call.

"Thank you OdiBets for this win. I will continue betting as I hope to win millions," said an elated Muruga.