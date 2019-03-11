By VINCENT OPIYO

More by this Author

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has released his team to play Kenya's Harambee Stars in the final qualification match of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) group “F” match scheduled for March 23 in Accra.

Three players who ply their trade in the local league with Asante Kotoko have been given a nod.

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan and his teammates Amos Frimpong and Kwame Bonsu make the cut in a team dominated by foreign-based players led by Crystal Palace’s Jordan Ayew.

Captain Asamoah Gyan has been left out for the second time after missing the 1-0 defeat to Kenya in September last year.

Others are Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey, and Chinese side Daliang Yifang’s Emmanuel Boateng.

Kenya tops the group on seven points, one better than the Black Stars, who will be out to avenge last September's defeat.

Both nations have however qualified for the 24-team showpiece that goes down in Egypt from June 21.

FULL SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori (Martizburg, South Africa) Lawrence Ati (Sochaux, France), Felix Annan (Asante Kotoko, Ghana)

Defenders: Kwadwo Asamoah (Inter Milan, Italy) Lumor Agbenyenu ( Göztepe S.K, Turkey) Andy Yiadom (Reading Football Club, England) Amos Frimpong (Asante Kotoko, Ghana) Nuhu Kassim (1899 Hoffenheim, Germany) Nicholas Opoku (Udinese, Italy) John Boye (Metz,France) Joseph Aidoo (Genk, Belgium)

Midfielders: Andre Ayew ( Fenerbahçe S.K, Turkey) Mubarak Wakaso (Alaves, Spain) Christian Atsu (Newcastle, England) Kwame Bonsu (Asante Kotoko, Ghana) Ernest Asante ( Al Jazira, UAE) Thomas Partey (Atlético Madrid) Alhassan Wakaso ( Vitória S.C, Portugal) Jeffery Schlupp ( Crystal Palace, England), Alfred Duncan (Sassuolo, Italy)