Ghana next hurdle for Kenya in Olympic quest

Kenya's national women football team will face Ghana in the third round of the ongoing 2020 Olympics qualifiers.

The first leg of this clash is slated for September 30 in Accra but either way, the contest shall be settled in Nairobi in the return leg match on October 4.

This is the third time in the past two years these two teams are crossing paths.

Ghana beat Kenya 3-1 at the women's Africa Cup of Nations held in Ghana in 2017 and the two teams then played out a draw in an international friendly in Nairobi the following year

The Harambee Starlets, as the Kenya team is commonly referred to, defeated Malawi 5-3 on aggregate to progress to this stage of the tournament.

Ghana too was impressive in the previous round, handing Gabon a 5-0 aggregate spanking.

