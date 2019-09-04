alexa Ghana next hurdle for Kenya in Olympic quest - Daily Nation
Ghana next hurdle for Kenya in Olympic quest

Wednesday September 4 2019

Harambee Starlets striker Mwanahalima Adam celebrates her second goal against Malawi during their 2020 Tokyo Olympic Qualifier second leg match at the Kenyatta Stadium on September 1, 2019. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT |

Harambee Starlets striker Mwanahalima Adam celebrates her second goal against Malawi during their 2020 Tokyo Olympic Qualifier second leg match at the Kenyatta Stadium on September 1, 2019. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

DAVID KWALIMWA
DAVID KWALIMWA
Kenya's national women football team will face Ghana in the third round of the ongoing 2020 Olympics qualifiers.

The first leg of this clash is slated for September 30 in Accra but either way, the contest shall be settled in Nairobi in the return leg match on October 4.

This is the third time in the past two years these two teams are crossing paths.

Ghana beat Kenya 3-1 at the women's Africa Cup of Nations held in Ghana in 2017 and the two teams then played out a draw in an international friendly in Nairobi the following year

The Harambee Starlets, as the Kenya team is commonly referred to, defeated Malawi 5-3 on aggregate to progress to this stage of the tournament.

Ghana too was impressive in the previous round, handing Gabon a 5-0 aggregate spanking.

Kenya, under coach David Ouma is seeking to qualify for the Olympics for the first time in the country's history and Cynthia Shilwatso who scored twice against Malawi is the country's most potent player in this tournament.

