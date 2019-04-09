Howlers leave keepers red-faced in Germany draw with Japan

By AFP

BERLIN

A comedy of goalkeeping errors, including two howlers from Wolfsburg keeper Almuth Schult, saw Germany labour to a 2-2 draw with Japan on Tuesday in their penultimate friendly before the World Cup.

"They were stupid mistakes. I am just happy that I made them today rather than in a competitive match," Schult told ZDF.

Coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg used the fixture in Paderborn to test out younger players, giving a first start to 17-year-old midfielder Sophie Oberdorf.

Germany, ranked second in the world, were the better side for much of the first half, but they went behind on 35 minutes after a moment of madness from goalkeeper Schult.

Having had nothing to do for the first half an hour, Schult misplaced a simple pass to a defender, allowing Yui Hasegawa to lob the ball over her.

Captain Alexandra Popp headed Germany level after half-time, before another poor pass from Schult saw Japan restore the lead. Gifted possession by the Germany keeper, Emi Nakajima linked up with Kumi Yokoyoma, who slotted the ball home.

Just a few minutes later, Schult's opposite number Chika Hirao failed to hold onto a cross and allowed Svenja Huth to head the ball in from close range.