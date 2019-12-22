Goals galore as Gor Mahia reclaim top spot in KPL

By NATION TEAM

More by this Author

Gor Mahia thrashed Kisumu All Stars 3-0 to go back on top of the table in a Kenyan Premier League (KPL) match played at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu on Sunday.

Goals by Nicholas Kipkirui, captain Kenneth Muguna and Bernard Ondiek in the 46th, 60th and 63rd minutes respectively ensured the defending champions pick maximum points.

In other league matches, Ulinzi Stars hammered Zoo 4-0 at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru while AFC Leopards thumped Mathare United 3-0 in Mumias.

An excited Gor coach Steve Polack applauded his charges for the win.

"I am glad to have picked the points away because we never anticipated a win because we haven’t been training regularly," he said.

A disappointed All Stars coach Henry Omino blamed miscommunication for his side's loss.

Advertisement

"We employed our initial plan to win the match and controlled it during the first half, but lost it at the beginning of the second half all because of confusion," said an irritated Omino.

With the win, Gor Mahia dislodged Tusker from the top of the log on a superior goal difference as they are both tied with 28 points although K’Ogalo still have three matches at hand.

After a goalless first half, Nicholas Kipkirui capitalised on goal mouth melee to net the opener a minute after the breather, heading in Muguna’s corner.

Muguna doubled the lead in 59th minute with Bernard Ondiek finishing the job in the 63rd minute with a cool finish from close range.

At the Afraha Stadium in Nakuru, Enosh Ochieng gave the soldiers an early lead in the fifth minute, placing a powerful shot past goalkeeper Vincent Misikhu after a defence-splitting from Oscar Wamalwa.

Daniel Waweru put through John Njuguna with a nice pass, the latter firing from the top of the box to double the lead in the 16th minute. Still dictating the proceedings, the soldiers raided their opponents and as the Zoo defence collapsed, Wamalwa - who is returning to the team after doing national duties in the Cecafa tournament in Uganda - soared high to head home the third goal in the 37th minute. Wamalwa grabbed his second seven minutes after the break with a powerful header in what was the final goal of the match.

OBURU STARS

In Mumias, Vincent Oburu's brace and a goal from John Makwata helped AFC Leopards edge Mathare United 3-0.

Oburu gave Ingwe the lead heading into the breather and they held onto the slim lead until the 85th minute when Makwata doubled the lead. Oburu rounded up the entire Mathare defence including goal keeper Job Ochieng to hit the back of the net with third goal in the 89th minute.

RESULTS

Kisumu AllStars 0-3 Gor Mahia

AFC Leopards 3-0 Mathare United

Ulinzi Stars 4-0 Zoo