AFC Leopards hitman Elvis Rupia wants this season's Kenyan Premier League fixtures played to completion after the coronavirus crisis is resolved.

The league programme were suspended early last month to comply with a government directive aimed to preventing the spread of the deadly Covid-19 disease.

Rupia, who is chasing after the league’s top scorers’ gong, would much rather see this season extended so that the 10 rounds of matches remaining are all be played to pick the winners and losers fairly, on the field of play.

The speedy forward had netted nine goals, five less than the league’s leading scorer Tusker’s Timothy Otieno.

Rupia was in rich form before the league suspension and conceivably well on track to challenge for the prestigious Golden Boot. Ending the league at this stage will no doubt deny the goal-hungry Rupia from chasing after every striker’s personal dream.

“As players we should not be silent as some ideas are being floated that may not be right and don’t favour us. I am not for the idea of this season being cancelled because as players we have given our all and only 10 matches are remaining before it ends.

“I propose we extend the league when this calamity is over then get credible winners instead of depending on boardroom decisions. For example am targeting to be the top scorer and cancelling this season’s competition means my goals will be null and void,” said Rupia.

Even though Leopards are 14 points behind league leaders Gor Mahia who are on 54 points, Rupia said the sixth-placed Ingwe were well capable and positioned to manage a top two finish.

“We have not given up on the league but are sure of at worse a second-place finish. Let's wait and see how it turns out."

KPL Chief Executive Officer Jack Oguda recently said that they were ready to replicate decisions that will be taken by managements of the big leagues in the world such as English Premier League, La Liga and Bundesliga.