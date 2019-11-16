Gor, Al Hilal share spoils in Benghazi

By CECIL ODONGO

Kenyans champions Gor Mahia drew 1-1 with hosts Al Hilal FC in a friendly match at Martyr of Benina stadium in Benghazi, Libya on Saturday evening.

The hosts took the lead through Oussamma Belaid in the sixth minute, but K'Ogalo levelled the scores through Samuel Onyango in the 34th minute.

Steve Polack's men were the better side in the first half and threatened again in the 25th minute when Tobias Otieno was brought down in a promising position and Charles Momanyi took the resulting free kick which was punched by Al Hilal's goalkeeper.

K'Ogalo made inroads into their opponents defence, but were also tormented by very fast wingers on the opposite side.

With 10 minutes to the break, Samuel Onyango scored with a long range effort that beat the hosts' keeper on his far right.

The friendly was used by the K'Ogalo to prepare for their upcoming KPL tie against Kakamega Homeboyz on Wednesday.