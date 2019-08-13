Gor and Bandari walking tight rope at continental stage

By DAVID KWALIMWA

Gor Mahia and Bandari failed to get a clear advantage in the first leg of their respective Caf Champions League and Confederation Cup matches played in Bujumbura and Nairobi respectively at the weekend.

Whereas coaches attached to these two teams are bullish about progressing to the next phase of these two competitions, and ultimately the money-spinning group stages, they must first devise ways of getting past their opponents in the second leg matches.

On Saturday, Bandari struggled to break down Sudanese club Al-Ahly Shendi in the opening leg of the 2019 Confederation Cup preliminary match.

The game played at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, ended goalless, leaving Bandari with all to do heading to the second leg at the 10,000-seater Shendi Stadium, some 200 kilometres from Khartoum, on August 24.

"We didn't turn up today but all is not lost," Bandari coach Bernard Mwalala explained after Saturday’s match.

"We have another chance to plan and prepare, try and score a goal over there and then see how it goes," he added in mitigation.

Bandari will progress to the first round of the competition with a win of any kind or a scoring draw in the return leg. On Saturday, forwards Abdalla Hassan and Wycliffe Ochomo missed clear-cut chances. Both will have to be clinical in Shendi if the 2018/19 SportPesa Shield winners are to progress to the first round.

At the same time, Gor Mahia look to be in a slightly better position after holding Burundi's Aigle Noir Makamba to a barren draw in Bujumbura.

The 18-time Kenyan champions will host their Burundi opponents in the reverse fixture in Nairobi after two weeks. Gor’s new coach Steve Polack is seeking to become the first coach to lead K'Ogalo to the group stage of Caf Champions League.

Gor Mahia have earned Sh62 million from competing in the Confederation Cup over the past two seasons.

The club also sold lead striker Jacques Tuyisenge to Angola's Petro Atletico for a reported Sh15 million. Qualification to the Confederation Cup group stage will see Bandari rake in at least Sh27 million.