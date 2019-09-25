Gor Mahia's Class of 1987: Where are they today?

By CECIL ODONGO

For decades there have been a number of newspaper articles chronicling the exploits of football teams and players.

Legendary writers like Roy Gachuhi have time and again reminded Kenyans of the exploits of great teams from the yesteryears.

Gachuhi writes: In 1987, Gor Mahia played football with their hearts, for the joy they derived from it and the adulation they got from their fans. It was a labour of love.

Gor Mahia, Kenya's most successful club, have had great teams in the past. Who can forget the 1980s rivalry between eternal rivals Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards - from 1979-1993 no other team other than the two won the Kenyan league title.

But one title that distinguishes the two sides is the Caf Cup Winners, the Nelson Mandela Cup, which Gor Mahia won in 1987. No any other Kenyan side has tasted continental glory. Kenya Breweries, what we know as Tusker FC today, were finalists in 1994 but blew their chance of winning a Caf title when hey lost to DC Motema Pembe of DRC at home.

Nation Sport looks at the 1987 all-conquering K'Ogalo squad:

Goalkeepers: David Ochieng’, Ahmed Shero and Valentine Odongo

Defenders: Isaiah Omondi 'Janabi', Tom Gundo, George Otieno ‘Solo’, Peter Otieno Bassanga, John Bobby Ogolla, Jaffer Mwidau, Tobias Ocholla 'Juakali' and captain Austin Oduor ‘Makamu’

Midfielders: Abass Magongo, Charles Otieno, George Onyango Fundi, Peter Ochieng ‘Pierre’ and George Odembo Nyangi "Artillery".

Strikers: Dan Miswa, Hezbon Omollo, Anthony Ndolo, Sammy Onyango, Ben Oloo 'Breakdance’ and Peter ‘Omuga’ Dawo.

The team, under coach Maurice Ochieng' and Dane Jack Johnson as technical director, beat Tunisian giants Esperance on away goals after both teams tied 3-3 aggregate to lift the title.

Nation Sport takes a look at where the Class of '87, whcih brought the club and country so much success, is today.

David Ochieng’

The custodian works in Naivasha in one of the power plants after a successful football career where he inked his name in the histoci books of the ecord Kenyan champions.

Ahmed Shero

K'Ogalo's second choice goalkeeper in the unbelievable run relocated to Dubai where he lives with his family.

Isaiah Omondi

The veteran left back has since started personal businesses and lives in the outskirts of Nairobi with his family.

George Otieno 'Solo'

The centre back retired to his Mfang’ano home near Kendu Bay, Homa Bay County where he is a small-scale farmer.

Peter Otieno Bassanga

One of the few people who are still actively involved in football matters. The no-nonsense centre-back is one of the executive officers for the Sony Sugar football club which features in the Kenyan Premier League.

John Bobby Ogolla

The 'Million Dollar man' as many Gor Mahia fans know him, is till a revered figure within the K'Ogalo circles. He has been integral part of the team from his playing career to assistant coach at the club. Ogolla left his role as an assistant coach at the club in 2015 and is currently the head coach of Pioneer University football team.

Jaffer Mwidau

The former Tanzanian international left Gor Mahia and relocated to Taita Taveta before returning to Tanzania where he leaves with his family in Mwanza.

Tobias Ocholla ‘Jua Kali’

The rugged defender who wore emotions on his sleeve is an employee of Kenyatta University.

Austin Oduor 'Makamu'

Gor Mahia's eternal captain. Kenyan football legend. The father of ex-Kenya international goalkeeper Arnold Origi. Oduor was the captain of the side when they lifted the Mandela Cup. He is now an employee at the Ministry of Sports.

George Onyango ‘Fundi’

The word 'Fundi' loosely translates to technician and Onyango was surely more than that. The pass master is an employee of Kenya Ports Authority and is based at the Embakasi Depot in Nairobi.

Peter Ochieng’ ‘Pierre’

Those who watched him play say he's one of the most complete midfielders to ever play for Gor Mahia and Harambee Stars. Ochieng’ currently works and in the United States of America (USA).

George Odembo Nyangi

He was also mastermind of passes in K’Ogalo’s midfield in the 80 and early 90s. He is also living in America and not much has been heard of him

Peter ‘Omuga’ Dawo

Probably the greatest striker of his generation. Scored the goal that won Gor Mahia the title. The legendary Gor Mahia striker was appointed the head of Kisumu County government’s Directorate of Sports by Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o in 2018.