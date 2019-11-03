By JEFF KINYANJUI

Gor Mahia and Bandari will take to the fields on Sunday to battle DC Motema Pembe and Horoya AC respectively in return Caf Confederation Cup play-off fixtures.

While the Kenyan champions will do battle at the Stadium de Martyr in Kinshasa from 5.30pm, Bandari will be at Moi International Sports Centre in Nairobi kick-off 3pm.

Gor Mahia drew 1-1 with the Congolese side last Sunday at home and coach Steven Polack remains confident they can win in Kinshasa on Sunday evening and proceed to the group stage for third consecutive season.

“I have said this before - in football, it is not over until it is over. If we scored at home then we can score in Kinshasa too and the good thing is we now have an idea on how our opponents play – their strengths and weaknesses. Our target is to proceed to the group stage and I know it is possible,” Polack said.

The team arrived in Kinshasa on Friday evening and were received by officials from the Kenyan embassy in DRC.

They held their final training session at the match venue on Saturday evening ahead of the game that is scheduled to kick off at 5:30pm (EAT) this evening. Any scoring draw or an outright win will see Gor Mahia sail into the group stage.

Bandari, on the other hand, are sweating on the fitness of custodian Michael Wanyika and Congolese striker Yema Mwana who have been recovering from ankle injuries. Team manager Willis Oburu was however optimistic the duo would pass late fitness test and feature in the match.

“They have been training but we are still assessing them to see if they will be okay to start the match,” said the former Kenya international.

Bandari lost 4-2 away in Conakry but captain Felly Mulumba remains confident they can overturn the result and qualify for the group stage.

“They won at home and this time we are at home too and we intend to use that advantage. They have big and experienced players like Aristide Bance and we respect them but don’t fear them. Only 90 minutes stand between us and the group stage and we will fight until the very end,” Mulumba says.

“There are no gate charges and I again urge fans to come cheer the team. I wish the game would have been played in front of our home fans in Mombasa but we don’t have a Caf-approved pitch there. But I hope most of them have travelled to Nairobi and we will also have more fans to push us as we are really representing the nation,” the defender added.

Probable starting XIs:

Gor Mahia

David Mapigano (GK), Wellington Ochieng, Joash Onyango, Joachim Oluoch, Geoffrey Ochieng, Tobias Otieno, Kenneth Muguna, Lawrence Juma, Dickson Ambundo, Nicholas Kipkirui, Gislain Yikpe

Bandari