Gor, Leopards in race against time to register coaches

By VINCENT OPIYO

More by this Author

Kenyan giants Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards are racing against time to submit requirements for their foreign coaches at Football Kenya Federation (FKF) four days before the deadline.

A fee of Sh500 is to be remitted by local coaches and Sh100,000 by their foreign counterparts in order to get a coaching license card from the federation.

The submission deadline will be on March 10 failure to which FKF will bar the trainers from managing teams in the stated leagues.

The development comes after FKF passed a decision at the 2018 Annual General Meeting that all coaches in the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) and National Super League (NSL) should have attained a minimum of Caf License C.

Failure to which they will not be allowed to sit on the bench as head coach or assistant coach.

Among the requirements to be submitted by March 10 are the Curriculum Vitae, relevant certificates, copy of identity cards/passport and passport size photo.

“We wish to also draw your attention to the FKF constitution under Member Obligations that states: “Article 14 1. (a) Members to comply fully with the statutes, regulations, directives and decisions of Fifa, Caf, Cecafa and FKF at all times and to ensure that these are also respected by its members,” read a statement signed by FKF CEO Robert Muthomi and sent to clubs on February 22.

As of Wednesday morning, all the 18 premier teams had submitted the required documents but three - Gor, AFC Leopards and Mount Kenya United. The trio has foreign coaches at the helm and are yet to pay the required Sh100,000.

Leopards hired Rwandan coach Andre Cassa Mbungo on a one-and-a-half-year contract in February while Turkish-Cypriot Hassan Oktay has been in charge at Gor Mahia since December last year.

Bottom-placed Mount Kenya United are being handled by Egyptian-born American Medo Melis who returned to the club after a two-month stint with Sofapaka.