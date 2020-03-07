Gor, Leopards renew hostilities in ‘Mashemeji derby’

By SATURDAY NATION TEAM

AFC Leopards host Gor Mahia at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, on Sunday in a Kenyan Premier League match that will be the 88th meeting between the two teams.

Boasting 28 victories, K’Ogalo have won just a game more in all the league meetings between the two arch-rivals, while 32 have ended in draws. Gor coach Steven Pollack however says history will count for nothing this time.

He is confident that his side will complete a double over 13-time Kenyan champions AFC Leopards despite their fine run, Gor having won the first leg encounter 4-1.

“We don’t worry about what other teams are doing, we focus on ourselves. Supporters of Gor Mahia should get behind the team. Once a green always a green. Both sets of supporters should enjoy the occasion, no matter the result,” he told Nation Sport.

Gor Mahia will miss the services of injured right-back Wellington Ochieng but will be hoping striker Nicholas Kipkirui continues his goal-scoring form, having scored twice in the last two matches.

“Wellington is not available. We also have a couple of injuries which we need to monitor to see if the players recover in time. Nicholas had a good start to the season but he has had personal issues and now he is coming back to the level we all know he can be. The team is in good shape and we have been training well,” he added.

END WINLESS RUN

AFC Leopards coach Antony Kimani believes with the team’s current fine form, they can re-write history by recording their first victory over Gor Mahia since 2016.

Kimani has asked his players not to be intimidated by Gor, saying “they are not special”. He has also promised their supporters a good outcome in the match.

“We have had a good run and with the current crop of players, if we put our best foot forward, we should win,” he said.

Despite facing a biting financial crisis, ‘Ingwe’ has had a fine run this season, which has left them sixth on the log on 40 points. They have registered 11 wins, seven draws and four losses and in their last nine matches, they have won eight and lost one in a 1-0 defeat to Tusker on February 9.

“We have been working on our mental aspect because it is key in this competition. It is good to respect them (Gor) but that respect should not be too much, such that we fear them. We cannot win if we fear them,” said the youthful tactician.

Leopards, who are the hosts of the second leg of ‘Mashemeji derby’, are leaving nothing to chance. Addressing the press after Friday’s training session, Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda said that three platoons of General Service Unit (GSU) officers will be stationed at different locations at Kasarani Stadium in readiness for any eventuality. A platoon of GSU consists of about 30 officers. Further, 150 regular police officers, among them plain clothes officers, will be deployed in and around the stadium.

Police officers will be in charge of parking to ensure there is no vandalism of vehicles. They will be assisted by 150 stewards from both from Gor Mahia and Leopards.

“I invite all the fans and families to come and watch the match. They should not be scared by the police, we are just putting measures to make the stadium as safe as possible,” said Shikanda.

According to Big Brother Events and Ticketing Agency Operations Manager Alfredo Rafimbi, 20,000 tickets for the match will be available for sale. He has also advised fans to only buy tickets from Big Brother-branded vans to avoid purchasing fakes.

DERBY DATA

This will be the 88th league meeting between the two arch-rivals Game will be held at the Moi International Sports Center in Kasarani on Sunday and kicks off at 3pm Gor Mahia has won 28, AFC Leopards 27 while 32 games ended in a draw The biggest win ever recorded in the derby was in 1975 with Gor Mahia thumping AFC Leopards 5-1 Ticket prices; VVIP Sh 1000, VIP Sh 500, regular 200 Tickets go on sale from 7am on Sunday at Thika road opposite Safaripark, outside Kasarani Gate 12 and Ngomongo Police Station 250 police officers deployed to enhance security – 3 General Service Unit platoons and 150 regular police officers

Six matches will be played on Saturday across different venues. Ulinzi Stars have a chance of getting into the top three if they overcome vastly improved Wazito in Machakos while Mathare host relegation-threatened Kisumu AllStars at Kasarani.

AllStars have promised to use same strategy in 2-2 draw against Tusker last weekend. Coach Andrew Aroka says the team has prepared for the match and hopes to bag the maximum points.

“Mathare United are a weaker opponent compared to Tusker. The lads are motivated and have been very impressive in training,” said Aroka.

Mathare United coach Salim Ali acknowledged that Otenga will be a tough opponent.

“It will be a tough match but we are ready to give our all to upset them. They have improved and by coming from behind to hold Tusker in their last match, it shows they are determined to remain in the league,” said Ali.

FIXTURES

Saturday

Western Stima v Posta Rangers – Kisumu – 3pm

Bandari v Kariobangi Sharks – Mbaraki – 2pm

Mathare United v Kisumu AllStars – Kasarani – 3pm

Nzoia Sugar v KCB – Sudi – 3pm

Tusker v Chemelil Sugar – Ruaraka – 3pm

Wazito v Ulinzi Stars – Machakos – 3pm

Sunday

AFC Leopards v Gor Mahia – Kasarani – 3pm