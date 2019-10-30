Gor Mahia, Agro-Chemical unveil partnership

By CECIL ODONGO

Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia on Wednesday signed a three-year partnership deal with Agro-Chemical and Food Company Limited.

The company, which manufactures Patriot Vodka, an alcoholic beverage, is based in Muhoroni, Kisumu County.

The company, through Patriot Vodka, gave the cash-strapped Kenyan champions Sh2 million to help the club ahead of their Caf Confederation Cup return leg tie against DC Motema Pembe in Kinshasa.

Speaking during the function, Rachier lashed out at the government for doing little to uplift the standards of football in the country and urged corporate companies to invest in football and other sports.

"We need support from fans, corporate and government so as to take football to greater heights in the country," said Rachier.

Rachier lauded the partnership and gave the company an assurance that K'Ogalo fans would embrace their products.

The amount of money Gor gets from the partnership will depend on the sale of the Patriot Vodka. Gor Mahia will get Sh5 for every bottle sold.

Agrochemicals CEO Ashok Agrawal said they are exploring more options of getting involved in sporting activities.

"We assure Gor Mahia that we will not let them down. We are very excited about this initiative and we will increase our capacity since it is for the benefit of all of us," said Agrawal.