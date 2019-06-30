Gor Mahia, Bandari handed tricky Cecafa assignments

By DAVID KWALIMWA

Kenyan clubs Gor Mahia and Bandari will face stiff opposition at this year's Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations (Cecafa) Kagame Cup in Rwanda.

On Saturday, Cecafa secretary general Nicholas Musonye released the fixtures for this annual regional showpiece, the oldest football tournament in Africa, with action set to be staged in Kigali, Huye and Rubavu towns starting this weekend.

Sixteen clubs including defending champions Azam, Rwandan champs Rayon Sport, and five-time African champions Tout Puissant (TP) Mazembe have confirmed attendance.

"We are good to go," confirmed Cecafa secretary general Nicholas Musonye.

"All the serious teams are coming over and this competition will accord them the best possible preparations ahead of their respective continental assignments."

Kenyan champions Gor Mahia, who are on the verge of signing Rwanda international Djabel Imanishimwe from Rayon Sport, will be based in Gisenyi and ahead of the first match against Congolese club DC Motema Pembe at the 5000-seater Umuguda stadium.

Gor coach Hassan Oktay will have to do without the services of five of his first-teamers namely Francis Kahata, Philemon Otieno, Francis Mustafa and Joash Onyango, who are competing at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Bandari, meanwhile, will play Ugandan champions KCCA in their opening match at the Huye stadium, amid reports the Dockers, who just returned from a week-long pre-season camp in South Africa, are about to lose the first-choice goalkeeper Farouk Shikalo to Tanzanian giants Yanga.

"We are in talks with Yanga and we will not stand in the player's way," confirmed Bandari's chief executive Edward Oduor.

"Either way, we have quality goalkeepers namely Mustafa Oduor, Michael Wanyika, and Ali Matano."

Winners will pocket Sh3 million, whilst beaten finalists and the third-placed teams will take home Sh2 million and Sh1 million respectively.

Group stage draw

Group A: Rayon Sports (Rwa), TP Mazembe (DRC), KMC (Tan), Atlabara (S. Sudan)

Group B: Azam (Tan), Mukura (Rwa), Bandari (Ken) and KCCA (Ug)

Group C: APR (Rwa), Green Buffaloes (Zam), Proline (Ug) and Heegan (Som)