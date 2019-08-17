Gor, Bandari renew rivalry in Super Cup

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Gor Mahia and Bandari FC will lock horns in the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) Super Cup, the 2019/20 season curtain raiser at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Sunday afternoon.

Both teams played to barren draws in their opening preliminary continental matches against Aigle Noir and Al Ahly Shendi respectively and the match will also serve as preparations for the return legs.

Gor Mahia assistant coach Patrick Odhiambo says the team is ready for the battle: “We have prepared well and we are looking forward to the game. We have no major injuries and have specifically been working on improving sharpness upfront. We are hoping to see the results against Bandari.”

The team has been boosted by the return of Ghanaian forward Francis Afriyie who has been nursing a thigh strain but has recovered in time for the game. Winger, Clifton Miheso who also recently joined the team, could also be in contention for a starting berth.

Bandari FC tactician Bernard Mwalala is hoping his charges will stick to plan and start the season on a positive note by winning the Super Cup.

“We were not at our best against Al Ahly Shendi and that caught me by surprise bearing in mind the preparations we had. The boys are aware what winning a Cup final means to them as individuals and as a team as well. My hope is that they will bring their 'A' game against Gor Mahia, Mwalala said.

While Gor Mahia is restructuring having brought on board over 10 new players, Bandari just lost one, custodian Farouk Shikhalo to Yanga SC and have signed four new players.

Mwalala however says this does not make the dockers outright favourites.

“We are very lucky to maintain 99 per cent of the squad and add very quality players but Gor Mahia, despite the fact that they rebuilding the team, will always be a strong team. Games between us over the past two seasons have always been closely contested and I expect the same,” he said.