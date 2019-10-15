By CECIL ODONGO

Gor Mahia Chief Executive Lordvick Aduda has announced his candidature for Football Kenya Federation (FKF) presidency ahead of the December football polls.

However, Aduda - a former FKF secretary general during Sam Nymaweya's reign - insists he will only quit his job at K'Ogalo if he is assured of a level playing ground in the upcoming elections.

The experienced football administrator said he decided to vie after an underwhelming first term by Nick Mwendwa who took over promising change.

"I have rolled up my sleeves and I am ready to take on Mwendwa in the upcoming FKF elections. The big concern however is the news that Mwendwa and his camp have been spreading that he has been endorsed by branch officials. Where was he endorsed and why does he want to lock out other candidates?" posed Aduda.

"I will be resigning as Gor Mahia CEO only if I'm confident that the election will be free and fair. I don’t fear competition and I'm convinced that I will win since my track record is clear," Aduda told Nation Sport on Tuesday.

Aduda says his record at 18-time Kenyan champions Gor Mahia speaks for itself with the club having won three league titles and reached the Caf Confederation Cup quarter-finals during his tenure.

"Gor is where it is today because of team work and cooperation between myself and other officials. This is a great achievement and it will replicated from the top-tier league to bottom when I take over," he said.