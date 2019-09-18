Gor Mahia, Chemelil Sugar clash postponed

By JEFF KINYANJUI

The Kenyan Premier League (KPL) match pitting champions Gor Mahia against Chemelil Sugar scheduled to be played at the Green Stadium in Kericho on Thursday afternoon has been postponed.

The match was initially scheduled to be played at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu, but the home team, Chemelil, changed the venue to Kericho.

Gor Mahia, however, officially complained over the sudden change, citing it would inconvenience them as they had already made plans to fly the team to Kisumu and planned for related logistics as well.

According to KPL regulations, any change in venue or kick-off time should be communicated 72 hours before kick and Chemelil only requested for the change to be effected on Tuesday.