Gor Mahia ace lands national team call up

Tuesday March 10 2020

Gor Mahia custodian David Mapigano in action during their training session at Camp Toyoyo grounds on November 9, 2019 on the eve of Mashemeji Derby against rivals AFC Leopards. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT |

Gor Mahia custodian David Mapigano in action during their training session at Camp Toyoyo grounds on November 9, 2019 on the eve of Mashemeji Derby against rivals AFC Leopards. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Gor Mahia goalkeeper David Mapigano has been called up to the Tanzania national football team for the upcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Tunisia.

Mapigano, who has lost his starting place to Peter Odhiambo and Boniface Oluoch in recent times, will contend for the Taifa Stars jersey with Yanga's Metacha Mnata and Simba's Aishi Manula.

Tanzania face group 'J' leaders Tunisia in back-to-back qualifiers slated for March 23 and 31. The East Africans lie third in the group with three points, three behind the Carthage Eagles.

Aston Villa striker Mbwana Samatta and Morocco-based Simon Msuva are among the regulars in the squad.

More to follow...

