Gor Mahia ace lands national team call up

By CECIL ODONGO

Gor Mahia goalkeeper David Mapigano has been called up to the Tanzania national football team for the upcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Tunisia.

Mapigano, who has lost his starting place to Peter Odhiambo and Boniface Oluoch in recent times, will contend for the Taifa Stars jersey with Yanga's Metacha Mnata and Simba's Aishi Manula.

Tanzania face group 'J' leaders Tunisia in back-to-back qualifiers slated for March 23 and 31. The East Africans lie third in the group with three points, three behind the Carthage Eagles.

Aston Villa striker Mbwana Samatta and Morocco-based Simon Msuva are among the regulars in the squad.