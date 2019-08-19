Gor Mahia's Onyango bags MVP award

By CELLESTINE OLILO

Gor Mahia defender Joash Onyango was voted the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the 2018/19 Kenyan Premier League (KPL) season during the LG/Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) awards held in Nairobi on Monday night.

Onyango was also voted the Defender of the Year in the awards sponsored by electronics company, LG. He piped his former teammate Francis Kahata and Ulinzi Stars striker Enosh Ochieng to win the MVP award that comes with a cash prize of Sh1 million.

"I've been dreaming of winning such an award for so long and I’m glad the day has finally come. I thank my teammates for the support they have given me, my coach for nurturing my talent, and the organizers of this award for finding me worthy of this award. I also thank the national team coach also for all that he has given me," said Onyango.

Gor Mahia dominated the awards with Kahata, who has since left for Tanzanian giants Simba, winning the Midfielder of the Year award while immediate former Gor coach Hassan Oktay , who led the club to a record-extending 18th league title last term, emerging Coach of the Year.

Farouk Shikalo, who joined Yanga in neighbouring Tanzania last month, won the Golden Glove having kept the most clean sheets with Bandari last season while Ulinzi's Ochieng' was awarded the Golden Boot following his tally of 20 goals.

David Majak, a product of Chapa Dimba na Safaricom tournament, was named the New Player of the Year following his goal-scoring exploits with Tusker during the second leg.

Tusker physiotherapist Wycliffe Makanga walked home with the President's award in recognition for his long-term medical service to the game.

Awards summary

Most Valuable Player

Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia)

New Player of the Year

David Majak (Tusker)

Golden Glove

Farouk Shikalo (Bandari)

Defender of the Year

Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia)

Midfielder of the Year

Francis Kahata (Gor Mahia)

Golden Boot

Enosh Ochieng (Ulinzi Stars)

Coach of the Year

Hassan Oktay (Gor Mahia)

President Award