Gor's Kipkirui eager to punish AFC Leopards again

Gor Mahia striker Nicholas Kipkirui is eager to guide the reigning Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side to a victory against AFC Leopards in Sunday’s Mashemeji Derby at Kasarani.

Kipkirui, who at the start of the season battled to secure a first team slot, allegedly due to off pitch issues that threatened to derail his career, has since rediscovered his scoring mojo having scored two goals in K’Ogalo’s last two league matches.

The versatile attacker was on the score sheet in 3-2 win over his former side Zoo two weeks ago and a similar score line against Western Stima last weekend at Kasarani.

“We are prepared to face them and although many pundits have written us off, this is a game we cannot afford to lose,” he told Nation Sport.

“As a team we have conceded some easy goals recently but that is a loophole we have worked very hard as a team to seal and I think we are in very good shape heading into the derby,” added Kipkirui, who will be playing his third derby since joining Gor Mahia from Zoo in October 2018.

He missed the 4-1 first leg win over Ingwe last November due to injury and he is happy this time he is fully fit for the much-awaited duel pitting two of the greatest clubs in the country. He scored in his first Mashemeji derby last May.

He also believes the team that plays attacking football and is most clinical upfront will win the match.

“As a striker I have to score and if given the chance that will be my job,” he said.

K’Ogalo could welcome back Kenya international defender Philemon Otieno for the derby on Sunday.

The defender was out for over four months due to a knee injury but has recovered and has been training with the team.

“I am fit and ready for selection to feature in any match and if given a chance by the coach this weekend, I am more than ready to shine and make my team victorious. I have been training just like other players and am happy I have fully recovered,” said Otieno.

“The two clubs are winning their matches and this makes the game more difficult but we are determined to emerge victorious.”