By VICTOR OTIENO

Dennis Oalo is looking to open his account at record Kenyan Premier League (KPL) champions Gor Mahia in the ongoing 2019 Cecafa Kagame Cup in Rwanda.

Oalo, the 2018/19 National Super League (NSL) top scorer, joined K'Ogalo on a four-year contract after starring for Kisumu AllStars and Nairobi Stima in the second tier where he scored 12 goals apiece to win the Golden Boot.

Gor coach Hassan Oktay handed the youngster his debut in the 2-1 win over Congolese club AS Maniema on Monday introducing him for Lawrence Juma in the 70th minute.

Speaking to Nation Sport, Oalo expressed his delight in getting playing time in the first game.

“It was an honour to play in the opener. I believe I gave my best in the few minutes I was on the pitch. I hope to score my first goal for the club here and many more to help the team perform better in the new season,” said Oalo.

The 23-year-old forward is determined to break into Oktay's first eleven despite joining a crowded department that has Francis Mustapha, Nicholas Kipkirui, Dennis Oliech and Erisa Ssekisambu.

“Joining Gor Mahia is a dream come true but I won't relax. My target is to win the KPL Golden Boot and more silverware with Gor," he added.