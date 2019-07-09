By DAVID KWALIMWA

IN RUBAVU, RWANDA

Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay says he knows 'nothing' about the club's reported acquisition of Rwandan midfielder Djabel Manishimiwe.

He spoke on Monday evening here in Rubavu, after watching his side labour to defeat DR Congo's AS Maniema in an entertaining Cecafa Kagame Cup match.

The Kenyan champions won 2-1 thanks to goals from Wellington Ochieng and Boniface Omondi.

"I don't even know the boy (Manishimiwe)," a visibly surprised Oktay told journalists, before looking across to his sweat-drenched captain Harun Shakava who was sitting beside him, perhaps in search of answers.

"I did not ask anyone (at the club) to sign him because we are not looking for midfielders. I want a striker. A good one. We have lost the best striker in East Africa and we need to replace him with similar quality."

Gor Mahia recently agreed to sell striker Jacques Tuyisenge to Angola's Petro Atletico for a reported Sh15 million.

Oktay's remarks will bring more questions than answers to the quagmire around Manishimiwe's reported transfer to Gor Mahia.

Rwandan club Rayon Sport recently announced on social media it had agreed to sell the 27-year-old attacking midfielder to the Kenyan champions.