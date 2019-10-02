Neglected Gor Mahia ace finally undergoes surgery

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) failed to cater for his treatment for an injury he sustained while on national duty with Harambee Stars

Otieno was injured during the return leg of the first round 2020 Africa Nations Championship (Chan) qualifier pitting Harambee Stars against Taifa Stars at Kasarani in August

By CECIL ODONGO

Gor Mahia player Philemon Otieno has been sidelined for four months after undergoing successful knee surgery on Thursday last week.

This is after Football Kenya Federation (FKF) failed to cater for his treatment for an injury he sustained while on national duty with Harambee Stars.

Otieno was injured during the return leg of the first round 2020 Africa Nations Championship (Chan) qualifier pitting Harambee Stars against Taifa Stars at Kasarani in August.

Otieno told Nation Sport that he was operated on in one of the hospitals in Nairobi after raising the required Sh450,000 for surgery. He revealed that the amount was realised through contributions by family members, friends, fans and part of his savings.

“I underwent surgery on my knee on Thursday (last week) and I've been continuing with physiotherapy since then according to doctor’s instructions. I am very grateful to my family, friends, fellow players and fans for coming to my aid at the time of need and for their prayers,” an emotional Otieno said.

KEFWA SUPPORT

Otieno also thanked Kenya Footballers Welfare Association (Kefwa) for supporting him.

“Apart from Kefwa, I want to specifically thank Musa Mohamed, Michael Olunga, Joash Onyango, Johana Omollo and Aboud Omar. Indeed they are true friends plus all those who helped me,” he added.

Mbish, as he is fondly referred to by fans, also insisted that he has no hard feelings against FKF saying he is willing to feature for the national team in future.

“What transpired is now history to me and my main aim is to embark on a process to recovery and play football again. I am in touch with my club, players and the coach and I think I will be able to play again in January next year. I haven’t ruled out playing for the national team in future since it provides a platform for one to grow in his career. I have consulted with my family and decided that we let go all that happened,” he added.