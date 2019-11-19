Neglected Gor Mahia ace finally undergoes surgery

By CECIL ODONGO

More by this Author

Gor Mahia defender Shafiq Batambuze has finally undergone surgery on his left knee.

Batambuze has been seeking financial assistance from the club's fans and well-wishers to fund the surgery.

Batumbuze told Nation Sport he was operated on at Kousu Hospital in Entebbe, Uganda at a cost of Sh350,000 raised through family and friends.

He will be discharged on Friday and is expected to return after five months.

“I have to finish my contract with Gor Mahia that is ending in November next year. I will be back strongly to help Gor continue its dominance in KPL and continental football,” said Batambuze.

Gor chairman Ambrose Rachier has confirmed that the club did not contribute to the surgery.

Related Stories

Advertisement

“I can’t lie that we contributed financially to help him undergo treatment. It was hard for us to assist because of the abrupt departure of our shirt sponsor Sportpesa. In fact am hearing it from you that he has been treated. We are happy that he finally got assisted and we wish him quick recovery,” said Rachier.