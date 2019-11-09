By JEFF KINYANJUI

More by this Author

Gor Mahia custodian David Mapigano has received a call-up to the Tanzania national team ahead of the upcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Equatorial Guinea and Libya.

The former Singinda United goalkeeper comes in place of Aishi Manula who is out of form and has been omitted from Taifa Stars’ recent international matches. Veteran Juma Kaseja is undoubtedly the first choice custodian at the moment while Mapigano and Yanga’s Metacha Mnata will be his understudies.

Mapigano, who joined K’Ogalo in June, has emerged as first choice at the club and says the national team call-up now motivates him to work harder to realise his dream of playing in Europe.

“I am very happy to be called to Taifa Stars. It has always been my dream to represent Tanzania and I will now give my best to the land of my birth. I would like to thank all my teammates at Gor Mahia and the coaches because they have really pushed and motivated me to work hard since I joined the club. This call up would not have happened without that,” he told Nation Sport on Saturday at Camp Toyoyo grounds.

“My goal is to play professionally in Europe in the near future and this is a step in the right direction,” added Mapigano who lists former Everton keeper Tim Howard and Ugandan international Dennis Onyango as his role models.

Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack says he is proud of the goalkeeper. “He is very disciplined and works hard. People only highlight what they think are his mistakes in game situations but they don’t talk about the many daring saves he makes in our games every week. He is a top goalkeeper.”

Related Stories Moment of reckoning for Polack in Mashemeji Derby

Advertisement

Tanzania will host Equatorial Guinea, who are now under former Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne, on November 15 in Dar es Salaam before facing Libya away four days later.

Taifa Stars squad

Goalkeepers: Juma Kaseja (KMC), Metacha Mnata (Yanga), David Kissu Mapigano (Gor Mahia)

Defenders: Salum Kimenya (Prisons), Mohamed Hussein, Gadiel Michael, Erasto Nyoni (Simba), Kelvin Yondani (Yanga), Dickson Job (Mtibwa Sugar), Hassan Kessy (Nkana, Zambia), Bakari Nondo (Coastal Union)

Midfielders: Jonas Mkude, Mzamiru Yassin (Simba), Abdulaziz Makame, Feisal Salum (Yanga), Mudathir Yahaya, Abubakar Salum, Frank Domayo (Azam)