Gor Mahia aim to slay Motema Pembe in Nairobi

By CECIL ODONGO

More by this Author

Gor Mahia coach Steve Polack on Friday said the team will be going for nothing but a huge win in the Caf Confederation Cup play-offs clash against DC Motema Pembe from DR Congo on Sunday.

The match will be played at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani from 4pm.

The Briton, who took the team through their last intensive last training session at Camp Toyoyo grounds, said he now knows his opponents’ style of play and will be unleashing attacking football so as to score early goals in the first half of the much-awaited match.

"I feel we have improved in every aspect and my players will now do the job at home. I expect a win. In football, you aspire to win your home matches before the fans and that is what we will go for on Sunday," said Polack in an interview with Nation Sport at Camp Toyoyo.

The tactician, though, refused to reveal if he will make changes to the squad that beat Kariobangi Sharks 1-0 in their Kenyan Premier League match last weekend. He said he will name a strong squad for the match.

Polack also exuded confidence that the unity among players in the past few days will help steer the team to victory against their tough and financially stable opponents.

Advertisement

"There were issues with my two captains (Kenneth Muguna and Joash Onyango), but they are back. The players have agreed that we hand them back their roles. The off-pitch issues will always be there but we are more focussed on winning our game at home so that we can head to the second leg with confidence," added Polack.

The squad trained jovially through the session. One senior player, who spoke off record, revealed that they had been paid Sh20,000 each by the club management to ease their financial woes.

Gor Mahia players and technical bench have gone for three months without salary after their shirt sponsor SportPesa exited the Kenyan market last month.

The winner of the two-legged tie will qualify for the group stages and will receive Sh27 million from Caf to enable it honour their home and away matches.

Last season, K'Ogalo were knocked out of the competition in the quarter-finals after by RS Berkane from Morocco.