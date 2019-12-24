Gor Mahia allay fears over coach Polack’s future

By CECIL ODONGO

Kenyan Premier League giants Gor Mahia have dispelled rumours that coach Steven Polack, who left the country on Sunday evening for his native England for Christmas holiday, will not return to the club in a week's time as expected.

The club’s CEO Lordvick Aduda has urged K’Ogalo faithful to be calm, saying the coach would be back on December 30 since he still has a two-year contract with the club.

“Polack will certainly be back and we are not worried about that. Why should it be an issue when the coach leaves to join his family for Christmas? He has contract with us and unless he tell us otherwise, he is still our coach and we expect him back on Monday,” said Aduda.

Before travelling, Polack oversaw K’Ogalo’s 3-0 win over Kisumu All Stars 3-0 in a Kenyan Premier League match on Sunday, a result that put Gor Mahia back at the summit of the standings with three matches in hand.

Speaking to Nation Sport on Sunday before departing, Polack said his assistant Patrick Odhiambo will be in charge of their league match against Posta Rangers at Narok Stadium on December 29.

“I a m going home for holidays and my assistant Patrick Odhiambo will take charge of the team. I will be back on December 30 to continue with my duties but in case of anything, I will personally communicate my decision to the club management,” Polack said, raising fears that he may not be back to continue with his duties as Gor Mahia’s coach.