Gor Mahia and Motema Pembe camps believe their respective teams will progress to the group stage of the Caf Confederation Cup.

The rusty Kenyan champions appeared the better side against the visitors from Kinshasa but only managed a 1-1 draw in the first of the two-leg Caf Confederation Cup play-off at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Sunday.

Dickson Ambundo, Kenneth Muguna, and Nicholas Kipkururi were particularly wasteful in front of goal in the opening half before newcomer Yikpe Gieslien powered home the opening goal after capitalising on a free-flowing move by the hosts.

The famous Congolese club fought back and secured the equalising goal from a well-worked free-kick that was initially saved by Gor keeper David Mapigano but then a hawk-eyed William Likuta latched onto the loose ball to bury it home.

We will win in Kinshasa because now we know our opponents well.

“They are an average side but work very hard," boasted Likuta after the game.

AWAY PLAN

Gor coach Steven Polack has to conjure up an away win this weekend or force a scored draw of more than four goals to guarantee group stage qualification for the third consecutive time.

"We will have to be more clinical to stand a chance. I will work to improve on everything, including our defence," said Polack.

Motema Pembe are seeking to continue with their history of eliminating Kenyan clubs from continental competition.

The DR Congo giants easily beat a star-studded Kenya Breweries (now Tusker) side consisting of the likes of Henry Motego, Sammy Shollei, Henry Nyandoro, and Charles Namudeche, in the final of the continental Cup Winners Cup back in 1994.

They should expect Gor in the Congolese capital Kinshasa on Friday.

Polack said they were scheduled to fly out of Nairobi on that day.

He conducted a training session for players who did not see action in the match against DC Motema at Camp Toyoyo grounds on Monday.

The British tactician dismissed reports that other players were on a go slow saying the team will have an off day Tuesday then have a final training Wednesday before departing for DR Congo.

“The team is okay and those who played on Sunday were given time to rest. I am impressed with the way our team performed on the pitch and am sure we will get a good result away. The team is united and they are happy playing for Gor Mahia,” said Polack.

Polack said he had instructed his players to focus on how to win in Kinshasa after he confirmed that he was aware their hosts planned a nasty reception for them before the Sunday game.