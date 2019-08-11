Gor Mahia bank on experience in Caf tie

By JEFF KINYANJUI

More by this Author

Kenyan champions Gor Mahia are banking on their experience in continental assignments as they face Burundian champions Aigle Noir Makamba on Sunday afternoon at the Stade Intwari in Bujumbura.

The team travelled for the preliminary Caf Champions League preliminary first leg tie on Saturday with just 15 players, but CEO Lordvick Aduda is optimistic they will do the job.

“We registered 25 players initially for the competition but two of them, Harun Shakava and Francis Mustafa have already left the club. Midfielder Ernest Wendo is still suspended while Dennis Oliech, Boniface Oluoch and Curtis Wekesa are still injured. The other players that we registered during the second window can only feature during the next round. This means we only have 15 players available for this particular game,” Aduda revealed to Nation Sport.

“However, bulk of the players in the travelling squad are experienced and I am confident they will do well in Bujumbura and finish the job back in Nairobi in two weeks’ time," he added.

The team will also notably miss new signings Gislain Yikpe and Francis Afryie, who were expected to provide the much needed punch upfront.

In their absence, Nicholas Kipkirui and Dickson Ambundo, who joined the team from Tanzanian side Alliance, will be tasked with the goal hunting duties.