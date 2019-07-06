Gor Mahia bank on new signings in Cecafa tourney

By VICTOR OTIENO

New signings Denis Oalo, Tobias Otieno, Ronack Elvis, Dickson Ambundo and David Mapigano have travelled with Gor Mahia to Rwanda for this year’s Cecafa Kagame Cup tournament which starts on Saturday.

Winger Curtis Wekesa is the only newcomer who is missing from coach Hassan Oktay’s 21-man squad that will be seeking to lift the title after 34 years of waiting.

BUSY SEASON AHEAD

Sixteen clubs from the region are participating in the annual event, the oldest football tournament in Africa. Gor, the 18-time SportPesa Premier League (SPL) champions, will represent Kenya in the competition alongside SportPesa Shield holders Bandari.

Should they be given a chance to feature in any of the tournament’s matches, the new signings will be looking to impress Oktay ahead of what is expected to be a busy 2019/2020 season.

Goalkeeper Mapigano joined Gor from Singida United in Tanzania on a three-year contract, while compatriot Ambundo was roped in on a season-long loan deal from Mwanza-based Alliance FC.

Oktay earlier this week told Nation Sport the team had prepared adequately for the competition and are looking to forward to a good outing in Rwanda.

“We have been training very hard so we expect a good performance in the competition. I am praying we do not get injuries because we have Caf Champions League and SportPesa Premier League, which is massive for us," said Oktay.

Gor, who left the country on Friday, have been pooled in group D alongside DC Motema Pembe (DRC), KMKM (Zanzibar) and AS Ports (Djibouti). They face the Congolese giants in their opening match on Monday.

Gor Mahia’s Squad