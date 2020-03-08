Gor Mahia claim bragging rights in 'Mashemeji Derby'

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Gor Mahia continued their dominance over arch rivals AFC Leopards as they edged them by a solitary goal in an entertaining Kenyan Premier League match played at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Sunday.

Boniface Omondi scored the winner for K'Ogalo in the 27th minute to ensure the team completes a double over Ingwe having won the first leg encounter 4-1.

Gor Mahia has now beaten AFC Leopards 29 times in the league. With the win, the league champions stretch their lead at the top of the table to 54 points from 23 games, while AFC Leopards is sixth with 40 points, having played the same number of matches.

A Gor Mahia fan cheers his team during the Mashemeji Derby at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on March 8, 2020. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO |

Despite the win solidifying Gor Mahia's lead at the top, coach Steven Pollack said the title race is far from over.

"One win doesn't mean we have won the league. We still have more games left and have to work hard in the remaining games. However, I am very proud of my boys, they did well to contain the pressure especially in the second half," he said after the match.

"AFC Leopards however have improved so much and I think their coach has done a good job - kudos to him. They fought hard especially in the second half and I am very happy to have won the game," he added.

AFC Leopards coach Anthony Kimani follows their Kenyan Premier League match match against Gor Mahia at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on March 8, 2020. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO |

Ingwe coach Anthony Kimani rued his side's missed chances.

"We missed a couple of very good chances in both halves, while Gor Mahia utilised one of theirs. However, I'm proud of my boys, they showed character and a good fighting spirit," he said.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, attending his first ever Kenyan Premier League match, waved at the cheering crowd as the referee blew the whistle to kick off the 88th 'Mashemeji Derby' He was accompanied by First Lady Margaret Kenyatta, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, former Vice President Musalia Mudavadi and Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed.

AFC Leopards were evidently the better side from the onset and missed a couple of good goal scoring chances, Elvis Rupia was twice denied by Gor Mahia custodian Boniface Oluoch.

Gor Mahia grew in the game and got their first real chance in the 21st minute, captain Kenneth Muguna's shot from outside the box flying just inches wide. Muguna was at if at again five minutes later with a clever header after a quick cross by Jackson Owusu, but Ingwe custodian Benjamin Ochan averted the danger.

Former Prime Minster Raila Odinga (centre) and former vice president Musalia Mudavadi (right) wave to the crowds upon their arrival at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani for the Mashemeji Derby on March 8, 2020. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO |

K'Ogalo opened the scoring through Boniface Omondi in the 27th minute. He capitalised on a goalmouth melee after an inviting cross by Clifton Miheso to slot in.

Nicholas Kipkirui missed a seater just before the break, blasting his effort wide with just Ochan to beat as the game went to the break with Gor Mahia on the front foot.

On resumption, Ingwe brought in Boniface Mukhekhe for the ineffective Jaffary Odenyi. Ingwe won a free kick just outside the box in the 51st minute after Austine Odhiambo was fouled by Charles Momanyi, but Washington Munene's resultant free kick was easily handled by Gor Mahia keeper Boniface Oluoch.

Clifton Miheso forced Benjamin Ochan to a finger tip save five minutes later as both sides continued their hunt for goals. Miheso was minutes later rested, former Ulinzi Stars forward Sammy Onyango taking his place.

A Gor Mahia fan cheers his team during the Mashemeji Derby at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on March 8, 2020. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO |

Kipkirui could have doubled K'Ogalo's lead at the hour's mark after he got the better off Robinson Kamura and getting in the danger area only to shoot wide.

Rupia missed a golden opportunity to equalise with only an empty net to tap in to after Boniface Mukhekhe released an inviting cut back into the box that found the Gor Mahia defenders napping.

Gor Mahia brought in Juma Balinya for Nicholas Kipkirui in the 70th minute as they continued to dominate the proceedings.

Two minutes later, Ingwe forward Vincent Oburu failed to connect to an in swinger by the impressive Mukhekhe. Oburu was then taken off, former Kariobangi Sharks and Vihiga United forward Francis Manoah taking his place.

With 10 minutes to go, Gor Mahia brought in Ernest Wendo to steady the ship in midfield, taking the place of goalscorer Boniface Omondi, who had put in a good shift by all standards.