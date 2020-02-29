By VICTOR OTIENO

Champions Gor Mahia move sevens point clear at the summit of the Kenyan Premier League with a hard-fought 3-2 win over Western Stima at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi on Saturday.

The powermen have emerged as one of Gor Mahia's stubborn opponents in recent times, as they have not lost to the champions in the last three league meetings.

In this season's first leg match in Kisumu, the two sides drew 1-1.

But this changed quickly at Kasarani on Saturday as Bonface Omondi Kenneth Muguna and Nichols Kipkirui struck inside the opening 13 minutes to give the champions a comfortable 3-0 lead before Baron Oketch and Benson Ochieng' rduced the deficit for the visitors late on.

The defeat was a blow to Stima who came into this match looking to bring to a halt their five-match winless streak.

Omondi opened the scoring three minutes into the match before Muguna scored against his former employers on 10 minutes after collecting a loose ball outside the box, to beat goalkeeper John Njau with a low drive.

And three minutes later, Kipkirui placed the game beyond their opponents reach with an easy finish, after Njau had miscalculated his run.

Stima twice missed an opportunity to respond from corner-kick deliveries, before their first best chance arrived in the 23rd minute, but goalkeeper Fredrick Odhiambo was alert and saved Benson Ochieng's header.

In the 28th minute, Stima coach Salim Babu withdrew Vitalis Akumu who had earlier been booked for Kevin Akongo.

Three minutes to the break, Oketch reduced the deficit for Stima from the spot after Ochieng' was fouled inside the box.

Oketch came close to making it 3-2 but Odhiambo stretched well to clear the danger.

Gor continued to dominate exchanges in the early minutes of the second-half, but Stima defence dealt with their attacks.

Ten minutes into the second-half, coach Steven Polack made a change, introducing Samuel Onyango for Cliffton Miheso.

Goalkeeper Njau was forced to leave his line early and make a save on 63 minutes, before an on rushing Samuel Onyango could connect.

Ochieng' benefitted from a defensive lapse in the 75th minute to score Stima's second goal.

Thereafter, the tempo of the match went down and Stima failed to create another chance to share spoils with the champions.