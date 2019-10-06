Gor Mahia cage Zoo in Kericho

By FRANCIS MUREITHI

Boniface Omondi scored the lone goal as champions Gor Mahia defeated Zoo FC 1-0 in their Kenyan Premier League match at the Afraha Stadium on Sunday.

The win saw the defending champions make it four wins out of four and maintain their lead at the top of the table with 12 points.

K'Ogalo were made to wait until the last 10 minutes of the game before Omondi received a well weighted cross from Kennedy Otieno inside the danger zone and side stepped his markers, and fired a powerful shot that was first blocked by Zoo custodian Martin Elungat, before it rolled into the empty net in the 81st minute.

Gor head coach Steve Pollack admitted that his charges were sluggish in the first half and praised the Zoo defence for frustrating the Gor strikers.

“After the halftime pep talk, the boys heeded my advice and this changed the way they played in the last 15 minutes. However, I am happy they laboured to score a single goal and that to me is satisfying," said coach Pollack.

On his part, Zoo coach Herman Iswekha blamed lack of concentration by his defenders in the final quarter of the match.

“It is a commendable performance taking into account that four of my boys, who are new recruits and fresh from schools, were playing their first competitive league match against a giant side like Gor Mahia," Iswekha said.

ELUNGAT BRILLIANT

Elungat had denied Gor for most of the match with brilliant saves and it seemed as if he had rescued a point for his side until Odhiambo scored.

The intensified attacking pattern was as a result of timely substitution by Gor tactician Steve Pollack in the second half when he rested out of form Nicholas Kipkurui, Cliffon Miheso and Lawrence Juma and introduced Ghanaian Francis Afriye, Kennedy Otieno and Benard Ondiek.

This move paid dividends as the attacking duo of Afriye and Otieno gave the Zoo defence some anxious moments as Gor made dangerous inroads, but goalkeeper Elungat stood firm between the woodwork.

“This is my second goal of the season and I am happy I have netted against a stubborn Zoo. I hope to maintain the scoring ways in the subsequent matches,” said Omondi.

Earlier, Gor should have opened the scoring in the sixth minute of the game when Kenneth Muguna dribbled past the Zoo shaky defence, but with a yawning goal in front of him, he shot into the waiting hands of the Zoo goalkeeper.

Three minutes later, Muguna continued with his tale of missed chances when he saw his rising free kick parried for a fruitless corner by the hawkeyed Zoo custodian.

Zoo's best scoring moment was at the end of the first half when Kepha Ondati's glancing header rattled the crossbar with Gor keeper David Mapigano well beaten.