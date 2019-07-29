Gor Mahia call off international friendly

By SAMUEL GACHARIRA

Record Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia will not play Sudanese club Al Hilal in an international friendly, club CEO Lordvick Aduda has confirmed.

The two clubs were to face off in Nairobi on Thursday as a build up to their respective Caf Champions League assignments.

While K'Ogalo are preparing to face Aigle Noir CS of Burundi, Al Hilal are set to take on Rwanda's Rayon Sports in the preliminary round that will be played in two legs.

Speaking to Nation Sport, Gor Mahia CEO Lordvick Aduda revealed that they now have to look elsewhere after the Sudanese giants pulled out at the last minute.

"They were to jet in today but they have informed us that they have opted to camp in Egypt ahead of the Rayon Sports game in Rwanda. We will hold a meeting with the technical bench to see what options we have because they really wanted a quality friendly to gauge the team," Aduda told Nation Sport.