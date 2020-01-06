Gor Mahia close in on Ugandan striker

By CECIL ODONGO

Gor Mahia are on the verge of signing Ugandan striker Juma Balinya from Yanga SC as replacement for Ivorian Yikpe Ghislain, who was poached by the Tanzanian giants last month.

Gor coach Steven Polack told Nation Sport that he will assess the player, who jetted in Nairobi Monday afternoon, during Tuesday's training at Camp Toyoyo grounds.

“The player arrived today (Monday) and I will asses him today (Tuesday) to see if he is fit to play for Gor Mahia. I may either decide to sign him after watching him or a couple of training sessions. I am in charge and if he is not fit, we will not consider his services,” said Polack.

Balinya terminated his two-year contract due to non payment of salary last month, the same situation that led Yikpe to abandon K’Ogalo and sign for the Dar es Salaam based side.

Apart from Yanga, Balinya has also played for Uganda Police FC, Vipers FC, Bunamwaya FC and Lweza FC in his home country.

Balinya, who finished last season as top scorer in the Uganda Premier League with 17 goals while featuring for Uganda Police FC, will have to complete with Nicholas Kipkurui to earn a place in K’Ogalo’s striking role should he be signed.

