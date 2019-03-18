 Gor coach Oktay blasts referee over sending off - Daily Nation
Gor Mahia coach Oktay blasts referee over sending off

Monday March 18 2019

Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay walk out of the pitch at half-time during their Caf Confederation Cup Group D against Petro Atletico De Luanda on March 17, 2019 at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO |

Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay walk out of the pitch at half-time during their Caf Confederation Cup Group D against Petro Atletico De Luanda on March 17, 2019 at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO |  NATION MEDIA GROUP

By VINCENT OPIYO
Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay has blasted Moroccan referee Redouane Jiyed for what he termed a misunderstanding in the hot-tempered 1-0 win over Petro Atletico of Angola in theie final Caf Confederation Cup group stage match on Sunday at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

The 39-year-old Moroccan referee, who officiated at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations, dished out two red cards and also sent off Oktay and his Petro counterpart Robeto Bianchi.

Gor duo of Ernest Wendo and left back Shaffik Batambuze also saw red, while captain Harun Shakava and goalkeeper Fredrick Odhiambo were each slapped with yellow cards.

“They (Caf) need to send referees who can understand both languages to control the game well and can manage to speak to both coaches without misunderstandings,” Oktay said of the referee, who also officiated at the 2015 Africa U-23 and U-20 Cup of Nations final tournaments.

“To me, Ernest deserved a yellow card but he gave a red and for Batambuze, he was fouled and went down, but the referee didn’t warn the Petro player then he makes a second foul and he is sent off because he was on a yellow already.

“For my send-off, I think he was a little bit harsh because he doesn’t understand English.

“Sometimes when you are down to ten or nine men, it’s a motivation, you tend to be high in the game and we almost score two goals but we hit the bar.

“In Algeria for example, Hussein Dey’s goal didn’t cross the line but the referee ruled it then we scored and he disallowed. I have realised that in Africa, when you play away games, there must be problems with officiating,” a frustrated Oktay added.

This is not the first time the Turkish-Cypriot is complaining about officiating in this competition.

He raised the same concerns after the 2-0 defeat away to Lobi Stars of Nigeria that saw them demoted to this second-tier interclub competition.

The 42-year-old has so far registered five wins, a single draw and five defeats in 11 continental matches as Gor coach.

