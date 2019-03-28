By VINCENT OPIYO

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has banned Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay for continuous protesting against the referees in their 1-0 win over Angolan giants Petro Atletico during their final Confederation Cup group “D” match on March 17 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

The Turkish-Cypriot was sent off in the 54th minute by centre referee, Moroccan Redouane Jiyad.

“The coach is automatically suspended for the next match (against RS Berkane)…he is banned from sitting on the technical bench and accessing the dressing rooms,” the statement read in part.

Gor hosts the Moroccan side on April 7, with the return leg coming a week later in the Northern African nation.

The continental body has also suspended four players namely Harun Shakava, Shaffik Batambuze, Jacques Tuyisenge and Ernest Wendo.

Wendo was sent off for an unnecessary high boot into the waist of Petro's Vladamir Eston in the 36th minute, while Batambuze also red carded for a second bookable offence.

While Shakava will miss the first leg in Nairobi, Tuyisenge and Batambuze will be unavailable in the two-leg quarterfinal fixture after receiving two cautions in two different matches in the frame of this competition preceded by two cautions in two other different matches.

Wendo will miss the next three games for receiving two cautions in two different games followed by a one match suspension and a send off in the last game.