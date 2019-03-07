We'll be ready for Zamalek, vows Gor Mahia coach

By VINCENT OPIYO

Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay is pleased with the progress of the team in Alexandria, Egypt ahead of their crucial Caf Confederation Cup group “D” clash against local side Zamalek on Sunday.

Gor arrived in the Northern Africa nation on Tuesday evening from Algeria after a controversial 1-0 defeat to Hussein Dey in Algiers on Sunday.

The five-day camp is in readiness for the round five clash scheduled for Borg El Arabi stadium.

“As you guys know, we got a good result in Algeria but the referee disallowed the goal, he made 18 wrong decisions against us in the match but we’ve shifted our focus,” Oktay told Nation Sport on phone from Alexandria on Wednesday night.

“It’s cold here but the players are doing good, the morale is high as you know Zamalek is one of the big teams in this country and the continent, let’s see what we can do on the day,” added the 42-year-old Turkish-Cypriot who led K’Ogalo to a 4-2 win against the White Knights in the opening group game on February 3 in Nairobi.

Utility player Philemon Otieno believes being in Egypt five days before the match will help the record Kenyan champions on Sunday.