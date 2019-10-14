By CECIL ODONGO

Gor Mahia tactician Steven Polack is back in the country after a short holiday in Finland during the international break.

Polack, who left the country last Monday with his family, jetted back on Sunday night allaying fears of his resignation.

A section of K’Ogalo fans had expressed concern over Polack's departure with his predecessor Hassan Oktay having pulled a similar move before resigning from his job.

"I can confirm the coach is back to continue with his duties after one week break with his family. He jetted back on Sunday 10pm and he will hit the ground running ahead of our upcoming matches," Gor Mahia CEO Lordvick Aduda told Nation Sport.

While Polack was away, assistant coach Patrick Odhiambo led the team in a friendly match against Alliance FC from Tanzania which ended in 2-2 draw last Thursday.

Polack will quickly regroup his charges for a league match against Kariobangi Sharks this weekend before they host DC Motema Pembe in the first leg of Caf Confederations Cup play-off on October 27.