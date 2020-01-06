Gor Mahia coach questions clubs' spending

By CECIL ODONGO

More by this Author

Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack says the move by Kenyan Premier League (KPL) clubs to buy players in the January transfer window is hypocritical.

Polack said he doesn't understand how clubs can be very active and spending money in the transfer market, yet their current players are broke and others dishing out walkovers due to hard biting financial times.

"It is funny, shocking and hypocritical that the KPL clubs undergoing tough financial challenges are in the fore front of signing players, yet they don't have money.

Where have they suddenly got the money because many still owe players salary arrears? This is an issue I don't understand at all," said Polack.

K'Ogalo, who are facing financial challenges, are yet to sign a player, but there is a ray of hope as they are expected to unveil a new sponsor before the end of this month.

Clubs participating in KPL have been undergoing financial challenges since the exit of the league sponsor, Sportpesa in August last year.

Advertisement

AFC Leopards, who have already lost six players among them foreigners to other teams, and K'Ogalo were also being sponsored by the gaming firm.

The league body is also yet to buy this season's trophy and have not paid Gor Mahia for last season's triumph.

Polack instead asked clubs to prioritise paying the current players' salaries and maintain their squad with the available money, instead of using it to entice new players then leave them hungry for months.

The Briton also revealed that he held a meeting with the Gor Mahia management where they discussed and arrived on the players to be axed from his squad.

He though refused to reveal the names of the players, saying they will be informed by the management then in the next few days.

"We expect the financial issues to be solved most probably in the next 10 days so that we can also enhance our squad. We have already identified players to be offloaded, but it is not professional to tell you who they are. They will be informed before the issue goes to the media," said Polack.

Gor have already lost the services of Ghanaian Francis Afriye and Ivorian Yikpe Ghislain, who was signed by Tanzanian giants Yanga SC.