Gor Mahia crash out of Caf Champions League

Kenyan giants Gor Mahia on Saturday crashed out Caf Champions League after going down 2-0 against Nigeria's Lobi Stars in Enugu, Nigeria.

Gor Mahia won the first leg of this first round tie 3-1 in Nairobi a week ago but could not defend their two-goal margin, eventually crashing out on away goals rule after the teams tied 3-3 on aggregate. Nigerians benefitted from the valuable goal they scored at Kasarani Stadium, as they locked out Gor Mahia from getting on the scoreboard.

The Nigerians will now progress to the lucrative group stage of the competition courtesy of the away goals rules. This feat is accompanied by a Sh56 million prize money from the tournament organiser.

It is not all lost for the Kenyan team as far as their continental participation is concerned this season however, as coach Hassan Oktay's charges have now been relegated to the second tier Caf Confederation Cup play-offs ahead of the December 28th draw by Caf.

Striker Sikuru Alimi was Gor's tormentor in chief on Saturday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu State. He scored twice in the 72nd and 78th minutes, to condemn the visitors to a lonely 12-hour journey back home which begins Sunday morning.

"It turned out to be a very tough game for us. We almost made it happen (win the match) but then had to suffer through some decision making. We could have scored atleast one goal but it wasn't to be," said midfielder Humphrey Mieno.