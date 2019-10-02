Gor Mahia down Nzoia to move back top

By SHABAN MAKOKHA

Captain Kenneth Muguna and Clifton Miheso were on the mark as Gor Mahia saw off Nzoia Sugar 2-0 in a mid-week Kenyan Premier League match at the Mumias Sports Complex on Wednesday.

The win took the defending champions back to the top of the table with nine after three matches.

Nzoia on their part, drop to 13th place on the log with four points, unable to replicate their 2-0 win over Kisumu All Stars last time out.

Nzoia Coach Collins Omondi attributed the defeat to loss of concentration by his charges.

“We conceded the early goals due to lack of confidence. My boys made costly mistakes and at this level and against such kind of opposition, you will get punished," said Omondi.

Steve Polack's charges took an early lead in the ninth minute when captain Kenneth Muguna beat Nzoia goalkeeper Humphrey Katasi with a shot that diverted off Nzoia’s offensive midfielder Antony Njeru.

Nzoia would try to recover from the early setback but strikers Leonard Kasambeli, Boriz Kwezi and Collins Wakhungu all failed to convert chances.

The hosts went close again in the 12th minute, but Kasambeli was left to regret after his effort was saved Gor Mahia’s goalkeeper David Mapigano.

Miheso curled in the second goal in 27th minute from the edge of the box and K'Ogalo held on to take a 2-0 lead at the break.