Gor Mahia draw Cameroonian side in Caf Confed Cup play off

By COLLINS NABISWA

Gor Mahia have drawn Cameroon’s New Star de Doula in the Caf Confederation Cup play off to be played in January.

The winner of this tie will qualify for group phase of the continental second tier tournament.

The Kenyan champions were demoted to the lower competition after they were kicked out of Caf Champions League by Nigeria’s Lobi Stars. They had won the first leg of the first round 3-1 in Nairobi but fell 2-0 in the reverse encounter in the Niegrian city of Enugu a week later.

The Cameroonian side progressed to this round after edging out Libya’s Al Ahly Tripoli in the first round. The team’s drew 1-1 in Cairo, chosen home venue for the Libyans, before a barren draw in Doula.

In other draws, Zambia’s Zesco United will battle it out with South Africa giants Kazier Chiefs while Sudan’s Al Hilal will meet Rwanda’s Mukura Victory. Another Zambian side Nkana, dramatically knocked out of Champions League by Tanzania’s Simba, will play Ivory Coast’s San Pedro.

Uganda’s KCCA FC will take on Congo’s AS Otoho as their compatriots Vipers SC travel up north to Tunisia to play CS Sfaxien.

Confederation Cup play-off fixtures:

Gor Mahia v New Star de Doula

Ahli Benghazi (Libya) v Hussein Dey (Algeria)

Al Hilal (Sudan) v Mukura Victory (Rwanda)

Nkana (Zambia) v San Pedro (Cote d'ivorie)

Cotonsport (Cameroon) v Asante Kotoko (Ghana)

Zesco United (Zambia) v Kaizer Chiefs (Zambia)

Stade Malien (Mali) v Atletico Petreloes (Angola)

Raja Casablanca (Morocco) v African Stars (Morocco)