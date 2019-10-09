By JEFF KINYANJUI

Kenyan champions Gor Mahia will face Democratic Republic of Congo's DC Motema Pembe in the Caf Confederation Cup play-offs after the draw was conducted on Wednesday.

The other Kenyan club in the competition, Bandari will travel to Guinea for the first leg of their tie against Horoya SC as they bid make history by advancing to the group stages for the first time in the club's history.

Bandari eliminated Tunisia's US ben Guardene 3-2 on aggregate in the previous round of the Confederation Cup qualifiers and will face the Guinean giants who dropped from the Champions League.

Gor Mahia find themselves in the secondary Caf club competition for the third straight year after losing to USM Alger 6-1 on aggregate in the first round of the Champions League to miss out on the lucrative group stages.

The two Kenyan teams need to go past their respective opponents to make it to the group stage of the Confederation Cup. Gor made it to the group stage of the competition last year but fell short, failing to make it to the quarter-finals.

Gor Mahia will host DC Motema Pembe on Wednesday, October 30 at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani with the second leg to be played on Tuesday, November 5 in Kinshasa.

