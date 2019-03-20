By VINCENT OPIYO

More by this Author

Kenyan champions Gor Mahia will face Moroccan side RS Berkane in the quarterfinals of the Caf Confederation Cup.

Gor – who finished second in Group “D” with nine points- will host the first leg on April 7, before travelling to Morocco for the return leg on April 14.

The semi finals of this second-tier club championship will be played on April 28 and May 5, while the two-leg finals on May 19 and May 26.

The draw was conducted on Wednesday at the Aida Ballroom, Marriot Hotel in Cairo, Egypt by former Egyptian star Emad Moteab and Cameroonian Patrick “Magic” Mboma.

The duo were assisted by Caf Deputy General Secretary Anthony Baffoe.

The winner of the competition takes home a cool Sh125 million and runners up Sh63 million. Semi finalists take home Sh45 million.

Gor have already assured themselves of Sh38 million for reaching this far.

DRAW

Nkana (Zambia) v CS Sfaxien (Tunisia)

Etoile du Sahel (Tunisia) v Al Hilal (Sudan)

Hassania Agadir (Morocco) v Zamalek (Egypt)