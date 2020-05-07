Gor Mahia staff dead

By CECIL ODONGO

More by this Author

Gor Mahia has announced the passing away of their long-serving driver Patrick 'Agwambo' Osewe after a long battle with illness.

Osewe died on Wednesday night while travelling to Karachuonyo, Homa Bay County to seek treatment. Osewe had been on and off hospital for some time.

The club through its social media accounts on Wednesday night announced the death of Osewe just a day after the burial of club legend Martin Ouma 'Ogwanjo' at his home in Alego Usonga, Siaya County.

"It's with profound grief that we announce passing on of our long serving driver Mr. Patrick Osewe. Fondly known as Agwambo, he died on Wednesday after a long illness; kindly put his family and relatives in your prayers. #Sirkal," read the club's post on its official Facebook and Twitter handles.

Team manager Jolawi Obondo, said he last spoke with Osewe on Tuesday when the club was paying its players and officials.

"I had to give his money to Samuel Onyango to take to him because the two are very close. He was a very dedicated man and we will surely miss his services. May he rest in eternal peace," said Jolawi.

Advertisement

Gor Mahia captain Kenneth Muguna led the players in mourning the death of Osewe, saying he was very dedicated to the club and friendly to the players.

"Devastated to hear the sad news that Patrick Osewe our team driver has passed away, he was a man full of kindness, respect and humility. We will miss you so much," said Muguna.

"Patrick Osewe was an employee of Gor Mahia who was generally loved by everyone because of his gentle nature. He also loved his job. Many times while we were in a flight and there was turbulence you could hear players shouting 'afadhali Osewe' because travelling by road was much smoother than a flight whenever he was driving," said Gor Mahia assistant secretary general Ronald Ngala.

Osewe will be buried on Sunday at Kanyipir village, Karachuonyo constituency in Homa Bay County. He is survived with a widow and two children aged 13 and 8.