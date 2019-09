By VICTOR OTIENO

Gor Mahia beat KCB 2-1 in a Kenyan Premier League match at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

Francis Afriyie and Lawrence Juma scored for the record champions to reduce Enock Agwanda's penalty to a mere consolation.

The win means Gor maintain their 100 per cent record this season.