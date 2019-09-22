Maurice Ojwang also makes his debut and will partner his former Western Stima teammate Joash Onyango at the heart of defence

Tanzanian David Mapigano retains his position in goal while Ghanaian Francis Afriyie will lead the search for goals

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Gor Mahia resume league action on Sunday afternoon against KCB at the Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos on the backdrop of financial turmoil that has threatened to destabilize the team.

Players had downed their tools on Friday demanding to be paid their August salaries and it took the intervention of club chairman Ambrose Rachier to restore calm.

With the impasse between the management and the playing unit seemingly over, Coach Steven Polack has named a strong line-up for the Round Three Kenyan Premier League clash.

Tanzanian David Mapigano retains his position in goal while Ghanaian Francis Afriyie will lead the search for goals in the absence of Nicholas Kipkirui who is nursing a knock.

Maurice Ojwang also makes his debut and will partner his former Western Stima teammate Joash Onyango at the heart of defence.

Starting XI: David Mapigano (GK), Wellington Ochieng, Geoffrey Ochieng, Maurice Ojwang, Joash Onyango, Tobias Otieno, Lawrence Juma, Kenneth Muguna (C), Clifton Miheso, Francis Afriyie, Boniface Omondi

Subs: Caleb Omondi (GK), Charles Momanyi, Joachim Oluoch, Dickson Ambundo, Bernard Ondiek, Kennedy Otieno